SnowGem Market Cap Tops $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Mercatox and Graviex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00017662 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001259 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1,756,320,579.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 1,430,302,323.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1,922,300,945.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

