Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.30

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 210787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.
About Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
