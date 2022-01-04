Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.30

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 210787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SCGLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 17.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.