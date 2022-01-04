SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 94.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $737,708,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,435,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Thomas Clayton Wilkes sold 10,076,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $217,656,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

SOFI opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.