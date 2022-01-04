Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Short Interest Up 83.7% in December

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the November 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHHY traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,671. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.10.

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

