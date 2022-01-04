Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,324 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,934 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,432,167 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,783,624,000 after purchasing an additional 480,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,484,890 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,193,000 after acquiring an additional 194,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,763,402 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $146,709,000 after acquiring an additional 57,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -880.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $38.66 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.