Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of Höegh LNG Partners worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $184,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $303,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $335,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter worth $539,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of HMLP stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The company had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 44.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

