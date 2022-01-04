Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $384,000 Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

