Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Well Done LLC grew its stake in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSUS opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.09.

