Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 541.7% in December

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Shares of SKPGF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Spark Power Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

