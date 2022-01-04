Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) Short Interest Up 541.7% in December

Spark Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, an increase of 541.7% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.
Shares of SKPGF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.58. Spark Power Group has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $2.50.
Spark Power Group Company Profile
