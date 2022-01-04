SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Hits New 52-Week High at $368.03

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $368.03 and last traded at $367.89, with a volume of 84933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $365.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,283,443,000 after purchasing an additional 811,220 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,733,000. 35.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

