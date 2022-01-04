Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Position Boosted by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned about 0.26% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 100.8% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $54,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,387 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,089 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein sold 2,542 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $39,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPE opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.57. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $16.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

