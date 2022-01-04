Spiking (SPIKE) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Spiking coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 76.5% against the dollar. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $276.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Spiking Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

