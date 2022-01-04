Splintershards One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.88 Million (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Splintershards has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $72.77 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014728 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00009789 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded up 10,391.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Splintershards (CRYPTO:SPS) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 453,437,499 coins and its circulating supply is 348,834,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Splintershards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

