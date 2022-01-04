Spores Network Market Capitalization Hits $1.67 Million (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spores Network has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $143,554.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.68 or 0.08070967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.42 or 0.99814397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,970,061 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spores Network Coin Trading

