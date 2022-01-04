SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. SS&C Technologies reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SS&C Technologies.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,875. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2426 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.