STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $4,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,750,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,999,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 176.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 709,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,200,000 after purchasing an additional 452,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $93.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.27 and a beta of 0.92. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $77.74 and a twelve month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $3,984,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $8,518,470. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

