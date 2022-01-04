State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Barclays

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.64.

NYSE STT opened at $94.45 on Monday. State Street has a 52-week low of $69.02 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $99,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,923 shares of company stock worth $3,576,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after buying an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of State Street by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 21,111,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,737,034,000 after buying an additional 909,022 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of State Street by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,134,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,327,547,000 after buying an additional 228,076 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 30.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,302,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,251,000 after buying an additional 2,876,148 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,142,000 after buying an additional 455,882 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

