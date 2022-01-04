Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.77

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.77 and traded as high as $41.93. Steel Partners shares last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 16,189 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $868.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $392.11 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Jack L. Howard acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, for a total transaction of $593,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Jack L. Howard acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $175,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Partners in the third quarter worth $3,387,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

