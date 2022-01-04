Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 4,462 put options on the company. This is an increase of 851% compared to the average volume of 469 put options.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

NASDAQ SNBR opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $72.72 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.92. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Sleep Number by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Sleep Number by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.