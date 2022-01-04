StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Sells 1,544 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.4% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after buying an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $1,808,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Apple by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 63,065 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 42,892 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $182.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

