Strike (STRK) Price Hits $38.63 on Major Exchanges

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last seven days, Strike has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $118.97 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike coin can currently be bought for about $38.63 or 0.00083630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00064795 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,725.50 or 0.08066150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00061579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00075552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,235.98 or 1.00106380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007349 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,080,011 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.