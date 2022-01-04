Strong (STRONG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.64 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Strong has a total market capitalization of $77.05 million and approximately $12.64 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for about $557.28 or 0.01201436 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00064734 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.68 or 0.08070967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00062972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00075327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,298.42 or 0.99814397 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.