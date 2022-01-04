StrongHands Tops 24-Hour Volume of $306.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $410,349.93 and approximately $306.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,508,778,557 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.