Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

SDIG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,110. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.69.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

