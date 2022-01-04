Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMTOY opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.70.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical wires, cables, and other communication wiring products. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The Automotive segment supplies wiring harnesses, anti-vibration rubber products, and other automotive parts.

