Summit Asset Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,159. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.87 and a 200 day moving average of $245.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $201.88 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

