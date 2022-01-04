Summit Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after buying an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.05. 2,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,159. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.88 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

