Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP traded down $2.61 on Monday, reaching $171.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,730,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $174.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

