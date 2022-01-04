Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 70 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Summit Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,766.7% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA traded up $98.32 on Monday, hitting $1,155.10. 437,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,398,279. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $843.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. New Street Research increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $835.35.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total transaction of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.00, for a total value of $3,755,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.