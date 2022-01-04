Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

In other news, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $86,298.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,002,678 shares of company stock worth $281,558,262 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,255,000 after buying an additional 40,274 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.3% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,659,000 after purchasing an additional 387,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after acquiring an additional 546,437 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. Sun Country Airlines has a 12 month low of $23.97 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

