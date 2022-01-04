Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,042 shares during the quarter. Sun Country Airlines accounts for about 3.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 5.73% of Sun Country Airlines worth $110,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 50.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 171.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,898,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,270,000 after buying an additional 1,198,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 170.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after buying an additional 1,019,628 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,257,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,549,000 after buying an additional 546,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 145.9% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 760,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,158,000 after buying an additional 451,409 shares in the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Grant Whitney sold 7,073 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $195,780.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,002,678 shares of company stock worth $281,558,262 over the last quarter.

SNCY stock opened at $28.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $44.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.99.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. Sun Country Airlines’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

