Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in December

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the November 30th total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUHJY stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.54.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SUHJY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

