Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE STG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.79. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88.
Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter.
About Sunlands Technology Group
Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.
Read More: Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.