Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 106.6% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE STG opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 1.79. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.36 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) by 113.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunlands Technology Group

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills.

