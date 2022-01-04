Sunnova Energy International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,348 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 708% compared to the typical volume of 1,900 put options.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelsey Hultberg sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total transaction of $40,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,531,000 after buying an additional 155,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,764,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,395,000 after purchasing an additional 974,595 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,675,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,078,000 after purchasing an additional 82,402 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,703,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,007,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,613 shares in the last quarter.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $24.63 and a 52-week high of $57.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 100.43% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

