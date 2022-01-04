SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Up 60.2% in December

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 60.2% from the November 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 879,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STKL. decreased their target price on SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.53. SunOpta has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.76 million. SunOpta had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

