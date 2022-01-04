Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superdry plc (LON:SDRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 401 ($5.40).

SDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.05) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.74) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.05) target price on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Superdry to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 425 ($5.73) in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

SDRY stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 277.50 ($3.74). The company had a trading volume of 288,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,390. Superdry has a 52 week low of GBX 194 ($2.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 493 ($6.64). The stock has a market cap of £227.85 million and a P/E ratio of -6.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 274.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, insider Peter Sjölander acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.33) per share, for a total transaction of £370,500 ($499,258.86).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

