SuperFarm (SUPER) 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.50 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00002480 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SuperFarm has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market capitalization of $461.02 million and approximately $29.50 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SuperFarm alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00010754 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016877 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 402,410,904 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SuperFarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperFarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.