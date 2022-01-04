Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS NILIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 103,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,425. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile
Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Surge Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.