Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in December

Surge Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:NILIF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NILIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 103,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,425. Surge Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16.

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

