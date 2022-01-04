Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

SGRY stock opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of 3.03.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $559.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.15 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $6,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Surgery Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Surgery Partners by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

