SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIVB opened at $688.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $710.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $636.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $376.40 and a 52-week high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $771.74.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $120,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

