Swiss National Bank Has $240.18 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $240,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $84.59 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on CL shares. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.73.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

