Swiss National Bank Sells 116,300 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,192,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Southern worth $259,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.4% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $68.17 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.93.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock worth $5,214,694. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

