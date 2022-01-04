Swiss National Bank Sells 18,800 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 563,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Lam Research worth $320,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $694.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.17.

LRCX stock opened at $725.46 on Tuesday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $473.32 and a one year high of $731.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $654.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $620.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

