Swiss National Bank Sells 22,100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 606,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $202,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KGI Securities raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.35.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $435.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.91. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $257.70 and a 52-week high of $442.43. The company has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

