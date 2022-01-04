Swiss National Bank Sells 39,600 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Square worth $371,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.19. The stock had a trading volume of 80,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a PE ratio of 150.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $289.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.69 and its 200-day moving average is $236.67.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Square from $380.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.66.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,575,301. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

