Swiss National Bank Sells 427,900 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506,715 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 427,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Ford Motor worth $219,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 58.8% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

Ford Motor stock opened at $21.77 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $21.88. The company has a market cap of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 133,088 shares of company stock worth $2,585,456 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

