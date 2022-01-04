SWS Partners Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,592 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.6% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 894 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.30.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $565.63. 8,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,037. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $250.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $471.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.