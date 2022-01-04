Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.31.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,052,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 35.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

