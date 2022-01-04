Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

SYF stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.