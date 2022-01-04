Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by Horan Capital Advisors LLC.

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 250,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,450,000 after purchasing an additional 79,295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 46.3% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 17.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.75. The stock had a trading volume of 30,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,384. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.37. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

